Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. Koç Holding A.S. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $28.40.

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

