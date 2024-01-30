KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at TD Cowen

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $525.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $607.50.

Get KLA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $600.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.97. KLA has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.