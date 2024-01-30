KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $725.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $565.00 to $725.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $600.08 on Friday. KLA has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $569.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

