KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in KLA were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $600.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

