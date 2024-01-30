Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. Kirby comprises about 4.6% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Kirby worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 29.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 273.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 76,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Kirby Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KEX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.94. 159,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,260.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,737 shares of company stock worth $1,158,186. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.