Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 4.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 112,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,228,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $649.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
