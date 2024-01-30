Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

