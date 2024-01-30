Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,747,500 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 1,999,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,496.4 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
