Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,747,500 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 1,999,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,496.4 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

