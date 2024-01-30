Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

KRP stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.91%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

