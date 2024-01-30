Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Keyence Stock Performance

KYCCF stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848. Keyence has a 1-year low of $341.00 and a 1-year high of $525.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.73.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

