Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,913,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 1,602,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. Keppel DC REIT has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Get Keppel DC REIT alerts:

About Keppel DC REIT

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.