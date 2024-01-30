Kemper (KMPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 2.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $69.83.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

