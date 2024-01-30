KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $67.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

KBR stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

