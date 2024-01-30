Karuna Therapeutics’ (KRTX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $330.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $245.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $293.92.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KRTX

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $313.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.25. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $319.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,100. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after acquiring an additional 602,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,751,000 after acquiring an additional 118,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,068 shares in the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.