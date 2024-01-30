Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
KAO Price Performance
KAO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. 52,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. KAO has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.57.
About KAO
