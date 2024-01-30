Jump Financial LLC Sells 4,297 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,847,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,292,000 after purchasing an additional 173,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

ICE opened at $128.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

