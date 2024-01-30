Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tenaris by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after acquiring an additional 576,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Tenaris by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,096,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 275,341 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,973,000. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,854,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TS

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.