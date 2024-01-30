Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 597.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048,800 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Kinross Gold worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.73.

Read Our Latest Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.