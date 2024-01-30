JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s previous close.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $496.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

