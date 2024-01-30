JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $237.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.20.

Get AppFolio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APPF

AppFolio Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

Shares of APPF stock opened at $229.69 on Friday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $231.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7,658.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.22.

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.