JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $40.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BFH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Bread Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.42.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,464,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,807,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bread Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after buying an additional 830,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

