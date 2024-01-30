Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.550-10.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.8 billion-$88.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.0 billion.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $383.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

