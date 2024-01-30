Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, RTT News reports. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,116,000 after buying an additional 170,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 480.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

