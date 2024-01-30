JFG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $273.66 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $275.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $502.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.