JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.250–0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $4.96.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,749,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,057,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.