Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $9.59 Million Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the period. Goosehead Insurance comprises approximately 2.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Goosehead Insurance worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,673.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 180,606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.24. 31,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,205 shares of company stock worth $10,721,302 over the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

