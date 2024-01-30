Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $9.59 Million Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the period. Goosehead Insurance comprises approximately 2.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Goosehead Insurance worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,673.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 180,606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000.
Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.24. 31,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87.
Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD
Goosehead Insurance Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goosehead Insurance
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.