Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 324.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.80. 54,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,080. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.36 and a 52-week high of $226.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on LECO

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.