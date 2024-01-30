Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.52. 563,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,243. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $250.93.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.