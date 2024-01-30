Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $15.19 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up approximately 4.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.49. 133,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $231.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

