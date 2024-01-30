Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,326,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,734,000 after buying an additional 1,706,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,007,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,655,000 after buying an additional 1,302,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $63.98. 1,793,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $2,906,135. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

