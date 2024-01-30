Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 2.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fithian LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.50. 1,407,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,451. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

