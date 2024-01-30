Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.67 ($3.12).
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Engineering Group
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jacobs Engineering Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.