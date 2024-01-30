Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JACK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.37.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

In other news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 143.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,460,000 after acquiring an additional 336,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 303,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

