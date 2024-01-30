Jack Henry & Associates’ (JKHY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $176.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JKHY. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.46.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.66. 168,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.92 and its 200-day moving average is $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

