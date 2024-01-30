Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.430-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.88.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Up 0.9 %

JBL opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average is $120.07. Jabil has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,358 shares of company stock worth $5,684,515 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.