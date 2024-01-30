J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 796,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 82,504 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 81,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 182,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.20. 4,082,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,185,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $177.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.