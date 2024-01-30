J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 63 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up about 3.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $24,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after buying an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $963,542,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.18. 141,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,871. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

