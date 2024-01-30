J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 2,786 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

