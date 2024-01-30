J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 796,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 82,504 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 81,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 182,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.20. 4,082,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,185,723. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

