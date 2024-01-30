J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,837,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

