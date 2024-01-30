J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $13.34 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

Blackstone stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.95. 558,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.24.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

