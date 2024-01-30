J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TGT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.23. The stock had a trading volume of 741,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

