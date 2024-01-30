J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 4.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $34,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.34. The stock had a trading volume of 273,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $250.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

