J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.93 on Tuesday, hitting $194.86. 45,446,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,547,422. The company has a market capitalization of $619.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.11.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

