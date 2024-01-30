J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Buys 1,601 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 4.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,800. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $392.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.