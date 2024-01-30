J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 785 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. 18,314,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,775,887. The company has a market capitalization of $273.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

