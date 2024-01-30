Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,416,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,634 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,941,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,632,000 after acquiring an additional 483,166 shares during the period.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITUB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.