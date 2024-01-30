Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

