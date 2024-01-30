Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

