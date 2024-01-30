Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance
ITUB opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
