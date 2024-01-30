iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Stake Reduced by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,895,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BYLD stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 35,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,979. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.